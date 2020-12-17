A Chester County medical marijuana dispensary has become the 100th in Pennsylvania to open statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced.
PharmaCann Penn LLC’s Verilife dispensary in Chester opened last weekend, state officials said.
“Reaching 100 operational dispensaries is a milestone for the program, but we know there is much work to do,” Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Our clinically based, patient-focused program is committed to assisting those suffering with cancer, PTSD and other serious medical conditions.”
Two of those 100 dispensaries are located in Johnstown – Harvest of Johnstown, operated separately by Harvest Health and Recreation, and Beyond/Hello, operated by Jushi Holdings.
State officials say nearly 504,000 patients and caregivers are registered to serve as card holders for the program, a requirement to obtain medical marijuana for one of 23 medical conditions.
More than 23 million products have been sold since the start of the program, and total sales within the program are now more than $1.8 billion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.