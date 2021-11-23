HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Turnpike Chief Operating Officer Craig Shuey urged travelers to be careful as they head to their holiday destinations – for some the first trip since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.
“We’ve certainly endured a lot of restricted travel over the last two years leading to pent up demand to be out on the road for this holiday season,” Shuey said. “We at the Pennsylvania Turnpike are thankful to have you back and thankful that we are able to spend time with our families and loved ones but we want you to do so carefully and cautiously as you do so this time of year.”
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT held a press conference Tuesday outside the commission’s headquarters in Harrisburg to address the Thanksgiving holiday – one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
Shuey said that the turnpike is anticipating that traffic will increase 39% compared to last year, with 3.1 million motorists expected to travel the turnpike over the six-day period.
He said the heaviest periods of travel are expected to be Tuesday and Wednesday between 3 and 8 p.m. and the easiest time to travel will be in the mornings before noon and on Thanksgiving Day – when traffic is expected to be the lightest.
The comeback of travel also brings back what Shuey called a “disturbing” trend of “extremely distracted” driving.
“The vast majority of the crashes that we’re seeing on the Turnpike of late are the result of people not paying attention to the conditions so for this particular holiday and for all days,” he said. “We would ask that you pay attention to what you’re doing while you're driving, keep your hands on the wheel, your eyes focused on the roadway and more importantly than ever for this holiday season, keep some distance between you and the vehicles in front of you. A lot of crashes that happen out here are the result of not being able to stop for traffic that’s coming to a quick stop.”
PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula said that in an effort to make roadways safer, Operation Safe Holiday kicked off on Nov. 15 with the “Click It or Ticket” Thanksgiving enforcement mobilization running through Nov.28.
Throughout Operation Safe Holiday, law enforcement will also conduct sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols, and regular traffic safety patrols beginning Wednesday and continuing through the New Year’s holiday to crack down on drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol.
“Impaired driving enforcement goes beyond checking for alcohol," batula said. "Law enforcement will also be working to identify motorists impaired by illegal drugs, prescription medications or any combination of these. Impairment is impairment.”
PennDOT data show that during the 2020 holiday travel period, there were 1,000 impaired driving crashes, resulting in 26 fatalities, across the state.
Officials also reminded motorists that when crashes occur this holiday season, they should move over or slow down to make conditions safer for first responders – which is required by the state’s Move Over Law.
PennDOT is also encouraging motorists to visit the “Historic Holiday Traffic” page at www.511PA.com, which allows users to see hour-by-hour, color-coded representation of traffic speeds to help them decide the best times to travel during the holiday.
While PennDOT will remove lane restrictions and suspend construction projects wherever possible, the “Historic Holiday Traffic” page also allows the public to view interstate restrictions that will be in place during the holiday travel period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.