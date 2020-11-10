Pennsylvania elected officials, just as those in other states across the country, are divided about accepting the results of the presidential election, with Democrats acknowledging Joe Biden as the unofficial winner and Republicans questioning the legitimacy of the voting process, as is President Donald Trump.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, has offered his congratulations to Biden.
“I’ve been waiting a long time to say this, but it’s officially over,” Casey posted on Twitter. “@JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris are our President-elect and Vice-President elect. This is a good, good day.”
Other prominent Pennsylvania Democrats, including Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Sec. of State Kathy Boockvar, have defended the vote count in the state, which, as of Tuesday, showed Biden with a lead of more than 47,000.
All major news outlets called Pennsylvania on Saturday, which pushed Biden past the 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory.
Shortly thereafter, Pennsylvania’s nine Republican congressmen, including U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, 15th Congressional District, and U.S. Rep. John Joyce, 13th Congressional District, sent a letter to Wolf, Shapiro and Boockvar, saying they “are deeply concerned with how the Commonwealth has handled the general election.”
“From last minute guidance provided to the counties on the eve of the election, to the Attorney General playing dual roles as a political candidate and legal arbiter with a vested personal interest, to volunteer legal observers being prevented from having access to vote counting locations, we believe these conflicts and irregularities have greatly eroded public trust in the Commonwealth’s electoral system,” the letter stated.
In a separate message, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, tweeted: “Democracy succeeds only when all sides can trust that the election process is fair and transparent.
“Given the extremely close result, the American people must be assured that the process is being conducted with integrity.”
Seventy percent of Republicans surveyed post-election by Politico/Morning Consult said they do not believe the election was free and fair. Ninety percent of Democrats polled said the election was fair and free.
The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in at least five states – Pennsylvania, Michigan (Biden unofficially leading by more than 146,000 votes as of Tuesday night), Nevada (36,000), Georgia (12,000) and Arizona (14,000). Biden also holds a lead in excess of 20,000 votes in Wisconsin, another key battleground state.
At least five cases have been filed involving Pennsylvania’s election process, including one to the U.S. Supreme Court to determine whether the approximately 10,000 mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day should be counted.
Democrats argue that no systemic fraud has been shown in any states.
“We just had an election, an election that was secure, an election where the votes were tallied,” Shapiro said on Twitter.
“A proper winner will be certified, based not on the words of President Trump, but the votes of the American people.”
