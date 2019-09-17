Various locations across Pennsylvania will be offering free naloxone Wednesday – and again Sept. 25 – as part of an ongoing effort to reduce opioid overdoses and direct people toward treatment.
In the Johnstown area, the State Health Center office on 184 Donald Lane, Suite 1, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or while supplies last.
In Bedford County, a state office at 130 Vondersmith Avenue, Suite A, in Bedford, will also offer the overdose reversal drug, while the Somerset State Health Center at 651 S. Center Ave. will do the same during the same hours, Department of Health officials said.
“Every Pennsylvanian has a role to play as a potential first responder and can save a life by having naloxone on hand and using it if they come across someone who has overdosed,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. “It is impossible to get someone into treatment who is dead.”
The state is challenging people to share stories on why they carry naloxone by posting testimonials using the hashtag #WhyICarryNaloxone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.