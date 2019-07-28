EBENSBURG – Rosemarie Pacenti says she hasn’t had a full night of sleep since she got the call nearly two years ago that her only daughter had been killed.
“I’m still in a state of shock,” she said.
“I was praying it was a nightmare.”
Pacenti’s daughter, 32-year-old Angela Lunn, was discovered dead in a trash shelter along Bell Alley in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2017.
Last week, Larry Benefield Fason, 57, was convicted of first-degree murder by a Cambria County jury for Lunn’s death.
An autopsy showed Lunn had multiple skull fractures, bruises, abrasions and broken bones, including two broken ribs that caused a ruptured spleen and a punctured lung.
Pacenti, who lives in Connecticut where her daughter was also born, did not attend the trial, but is planning to make the 8-hour trip for Fason’s sentencing.
“My daughter deserves that much,” Pacenti said.
First-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence, but President Judge Norman Krumenacker III has ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed before sentencing on Sept. 17.
Pacenti said she remembers her daughter as a caring mother of two, a good student who grew up going to church, and had begun returning to services and had started a new job in Johnstown before her death.
“We called each other all the time,” Pacenti said. “We weren’t only mother and daughter; we were friends also.
“She was turning her life around.”
Because of Lunn’s injuries, Pacenti said she had to have her daughter cremated. A memorial was held instead to celebrate her life.
“I didn’t even get to say a proper goodbye to her,” Pacenti said.
‘Brutal, violent assault’
The jury spent nearly five hours deliberating the verdict, following three days of testimony and evidence. Prosecutors showed a surveillance video obtained by police depicting a man they say was Fason dragging Lunn’s body down the back stairs of his Messenger Street apartment and laying her in the nearby trash bin.
That video also showed a man who police say was Fason taking two bags to a Dumpster across Bell Alley. Police testified that those bags contained clumps of Lunn’s hair, bloody rags and clothing.
In 2017, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees called Lunn’s murder “a brutal, violent assault. I’ve been in the coroner’s office for 17 years, and this is one of the most violent deaths that I have seen.”
Fason took the stand in his own defense, and said he had known Lunn for three or four years and did not kill her or even mean to hurt her. He claimed Lunn showed up with injuries in the early morning hours on the day her body was found.
Fason said an argument started after Lunn disposed of cigarette ashes on his floor, broke a marijuana plant in his living room and left rags he provided for her to clean blood from her injuries on the floor.
Fason said Lunn then came at him and he pushed her off of him, which caused her to fall and hit her head in the hallway of his apartment.
Fason testified that he then walked Lunn down the stairs and that she fell backward on the flight of stairs to the second-floor landing. Fason said Lunn stumbled again and eventually hit her head on a brick pillar near the bottom of the stairs that lead to Bell Alley.
A rebuttal witness called by prosecutors, an accident reconstructionist and biomechanical engineer, said Lunn’s injuries were not consistent with a backward or forward fall down the stairs.
A state police forensic investigator said a tire iron found in Fason’s apartment, which prosecutors alluded to being the weapon used to cause Lunn’s injuries, was tested for DNA evidence, but resulted in inconclusive findings due to a mixture of four DNA profiles on that item.
‘Going to see her again’
Pacenti said many spoke about her daughter’s outgoing personality and forgiving spirit at Angela Lunn’s memorial service.
“She was always giving people another chance,” Pacenti said.
Pacenti said she plans to speak from her heart – about who Lunn was and how her death has affected others – at Fason’s sentencing.
Pacenti said she believes her daughter would want her to forgive Fason and let go of any anger she holds toward him.
As time passes, Pacenti says she is confident her daughter is in a better place.
“As the days go by, I get better,” Pacenti said. “My daughter would want me to move on. Everything I’m doing, I’m doing for her. I believe I’m going to see her again.”
