Cambria County’s three commissioners and a handful of guest speakers on Tuesday morning detailed ongoing efforts to improve public safety, demolish blighted properties, provide services for veterans, expand recreational opportunities and accomplish various other goals.
President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky announced during the 2019 State of the County address that a major 2020 capital project will include upgrades to Cambria County’s public safety radio system, designed to improve first responders’ ability to reliably communicate with each other during emergency situations. Details on that project will soon be announced, Chernisky said.
As in 2018, collaboration among county officials and departments was a major theme of the breakfast event, hosted at the Holiday Inn in downtown Johnstown.
Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith provided an update on efforts to repair the county’s structurally deficient bridges. Renee Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, spoke about the demolition of blighted structures throughout the county. Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, discussed the continuing expansion of the county’s network of recreational trails.
Several speakers, including Chernisky and Smith, saluted Commissioner Mark Wissinger, who is serving the last few days of his last term in office before his retirement. Commissioner-elect Scott Hunt is scheduled to be sworn in to replace him on Jan. 2.
