HARRISBURG – While state leaders are studying President Donald Trump’s executive order calling for a $400 a week unemployment benefit – $100 of which would come from each state – a Department of Labor and Industry spokeswoman said Monday that the payment would be a new program, meaning it will take longer to implement.
The president on Saturday signed an executive order intending to bypass stalled negotiations with Congress and provide the $400 a week benefit to jobless workers now that a $600 weekly benefit provided by the last round of federal stimulus expired.
“The Wolf administration is reviewing the president’s memorandum and waiting for official guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency,” said Penny Ickes, a state Department of Labor and Industry spokeswoman. “This is not an extension of the existing program, but is a new program as currently outlined in the president’s memorandum. It would have to be created from scratch and run parallel with Pennsylvania’s existing unemployment benefits programs. This is not something that any state will be able to do quickly.”
State lawmakers, when they completed an interim budget in May, opted not to spend over $1 billion of the state’s stimulus funding in order to see how the pandemic and its fallout played out.
That money wouldn’t immediately be available for the Wolf administration to use to pay for its share of the unemployment benefit as outlined in Trump’s executive order, Ickes said. The money is in budgetary reserve and can’t be spent without an act by the General Assembly, she said. The state legislature is now on summer break.
Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey last week had jointly urged Congress and the president to reach a deal to extend the $600 a week benefit.
Ickes said that extending that benefit through legislation would make it easier for the state to resume the payments.
According to state Department of Labor and Industry data, since March, Pennsylvania provided $15 billion in payments to workers through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, that was the $600 a week payment.
The National Governors Association on Monday released a statement saying that action by Congress would be a better solution than Trump’s executive order.
“We appreciate the White House’s proposals to provide additional solutions to address economic challenges; however, we are concerned about the significant administrative burdens and costs this latest action would place on the states,” according to statement from NGA chair Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y, and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican.
The U.S. House of Representatives in May passed the HEROES Act, which would have extended the $600 a week.
Casey said that Trump’s executive order is of “questionable legal standing” in addition to providing a smaller benefit payment to unemployed workers.
“The president and congressional Republicans should finally support the HEROES Act in order to help all Americans during this pandemic,” he said.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is among those who’d opposed the move to extend the $600 a week benefit out of concern that it was providing a benefit to workers that exceeded what they’d been getting paid for working.
“During his travels across Pennsylvania last month, employers repeatedly expressed frustration that they cannot fill job openings due to the $600 extra payment,” Toomey’s spokesman Steve Kelly said last week.
“Senator Toomey believes whatever is agreed to should be carefully targeted to enable people to safely return to work and restore their livelihoods.”
Toomey’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment on Monday.
