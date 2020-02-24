The Pennsylvania Department of State has launched 67 new webpages, one for each of the state’s 67 counties, where voters can find information about their counties’ voting systems as they prepare for April’s primary elections.
Each county’s webpage contains a description of that county’s voting system, as well as photos and videos that guide voters through how to use that system, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said in a press release issued on Monday.
“We want to make sure all voters go to the polls feeling confident and equipped with the information they need to cast their ballots on their new voter-verifiable paper ballot voting systems,” Boockvar said.
“These customized websites will help ensure that all voters understand how to use the new auditable voting systems in use in their counties and give all Pennsylvania voters a clear understanding of the voting tools and options available to them.”
The webpages also include information about accessibility for voters with disabilities and contact information of county election offices for voters who have additional questions.
They were created as part of the Department of State’s Ready to Vote 2020 initiative, which aims to educate voters about new voting systems and other voting-related changes before the 2020 elections.
Links to each county’s webpage can be found online by going to https://www.votespa.com/readytovote/Pages/default.aspx and clicking on “County Voting Systems.”
The Pennsylvania primary elections will take place on April 28.
