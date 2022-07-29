Standing at the Hiram G. Andrews Center podium on Friday, state Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier told the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Summer Academy graduates to never forget that they are good enough and smart enough for whatever lies ahead.
She was one of several speakers – accompanied by American Sign Language translators – who addressed the crowd during the special ceremony following the two-week program that focused on life skills and the transition from high school.
“I think what they learned during the summer academy is a great first step,” Berrier said.
Throughout the past two weeks, six students from around the state have bunked at HGAC for the annual event, participating in various programs and activities.
“I learned about a lot,” Andrew Wilson said.
The 19-year-old Bangor resident was one of the graduates recognized on Friday.
“The advocacy, for me, is really the most important part,” said his mother, Dawn Wilson.
She attended the graduation with her other child.
Dawn Wilson joked that she isn’t getting any younger, but added that she wants to know that her son can take care of himself. That’s why she advised him to sign up for the academy.
Self-advocacy was one of many lessons the students learned.
They were also taught about how deaf or hard of hearing individuals can navigate a college experience, develop social and emotional skills and self-management, and the interviewing process for a job.
Andrew Wilson said he enjoyed his time at the academy, although he said with a laugh that the beds weren’t very comfortable.
Berrier told the students that she was glad to celebrate the day with them and that they don’t need to have the rest of their lives figured out at this moment.
The L&I secretary also advised them that the academy is just one of the tools in their toolbox that will help them develop into who they want to be as adults.
“Be fearless, be brave and know you are good enough,” she said in closing.
Christopher Zakraysek, HGAC deputy director of operations, said it was an honor not only to host the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Summer Academy, but also to have Berrier there as well.
“It’s great to have the support of our secretary,” he said.
Jill Moriconi, center director, told the crowd that she was “very, very happy to be the host site” for the academy and was “so impressed” by what the students learned throughout the past two weeks.
“I want you to know that you have a home here and always will,” she said.
Russ Goddard,an official from the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and oversaw the academy, described the six students as amazing, kind, compassionate and inclusive.
“There was a lot of good times here,” he said. “Some ups and some downs, but a lot more ups than downs.”
Megan Wilson, a graduate picked by her peers to speak on their behalf, said one of her big takeaways from the fortnight was to “let people know who you are and what you need.”
Lessons on self-advocacy were important to the student, and she was also drawn toward the concepts of self-management and how to set boundaries.
Melissa Hawkins, director of the state Office for Deaf and Hard of Hearing, also spoke during the event, providing the group with a few words of wisdom and reminding them that they’re “absolute magic.”
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
