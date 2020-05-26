A Gallitzin pair are among five people arrested by state investigators stemming from a gun-trafficking operation.
Michael Trosky, 44, and Paula Cross, 40, both of Gallitzin, were arrested over the weekend on conspiracy, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity, theft – in this case, stolen guns – and drug crimes, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office announced Tuesday.
Altoona residents Michael Burchfield, 45, and Summer Heil, 32, and Amanda Steele, of Hollidaysburg, were also charged.
The investigation that led to the arrests was initiated in late 2019, Shapiro said.
The state Attorney General’s Office’s Gun Violence Section, Altoona police, Blair County Drug Task Force and the Blair County District Attorney’s Office all partnered in the investigation.
