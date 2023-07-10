EBENSBURG – A state prison inmate was sentenced additional jail time for sexually assaulting a teen girl in Cambria County in 2017.
Michael Berchick, 50, was sentenced to one to seven years incarceration and five years probation on counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Monday.
According to the criminal complaint, Berchick allegedly assaulted the teenager at a Kegg Avenue apartment from February 2017 to May 2017, when he dated the girl’s mother and used a fictitious name.
Berchick is considered to be a sexually violent predator after being assessed and is already mandated to comply with lifetime registration under SORNA (the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act) due to previous sexual assault crimes in Cambria County.
The following also appeared in Cambria County court before Krumenacker on Monday:
• James Strait, 57, entered a guilty plea to unsworn falsification to authorities and was sentenced to two years probation for failure to register with the Pennsylvania State Police under SORNA.
• James Criswell, 36, entered a guilty plea to simple assault and was sentenced to 24 months probation.
Criswell was charged with assaulting a man in April after he beat him with a metal baseball bat, sending him to the hospital with multiple injuries, in a dispute over a woman, according to a criminal complaint.
• Victor Kealey, 41, entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats and resisting arrest in relation to stabbing a woman in the face in the parking lot of an Ebensburg retirement community in February.
He will be sentenced on Aug. 14
