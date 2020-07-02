SOMERSET – An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset was arraigned on Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting another inmate in January, authorities said.
Leonard Porter, 47, was video arraigned before Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary.
State police in Somerset charged Porter with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, simple assault and harassment.
Porter told the judge that he will represent himself and requested discovery documents. Discovery is a pre-trial procedure where the accused is informed as to what evidence prosecutors have in the case.
"I want to see what I'm up against," Porter said.
District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said discovery documents are being sent by mail.
According to a criminal complaint, Porter allegedly assaulted the man with an object after tying him up on a bed at the prison on Jan. 1.
Porter reportedly told troopers that he had assaulted the inmate after being provoked.
Online court records show that Porter was sentenced by a Philadelphia court in 2004 to served 20 to 40 years in state prison after being found guilty of raping a child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.