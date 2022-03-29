JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There will be two contested local races in this year’s primaries for seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
In the 72nd Legislative District, which includes Johnstown, State Rep. Frank Burns and Michael Cashaw are vying for the Democratic nomination.
John Sobel, Dallas Kephart and Derek Walker, all Republicans, have filed petitions to run in the 73rd Legislative District, a spot that opened when State Rep. Tommy Sankey decided to not seek re-election.
Here is a look at the candidates who filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State as of Monday’s deadline:
72nd District
State Rep. Frank Burns has served in the House since 2009. He is the Democratic chairman of the Professional Licensure Committee.
Michael Cashaw is president of the Rotary Club of Johnstown and a former Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education member.
Renae Billow, a Republican, works as a marketing specialist for Community LIFE. She graduated from Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
73rd District
John Sobel is a Clearfield County commissioner. He has served as a solicitor for several municipalities.
Dallas Kephart was a law clerk for the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee and a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court judge.
Derek Walker founded Walker Financial Services, a business that specializes in financial and retirement planning. He has served as a Mount Aloysius College trustee.
Unopposed
Republican incumbents Jim Rigby (71st District), Leslie Rossi (59th District), Carl Walker Metzgar (69th District) and Jesse Topper (78th District) are running unopposed, as is state Sen. Pat Stefano (32nd Senatorial District).
