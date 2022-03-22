JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Political candidates in Pennsylvania elections – whether for municipal, school board, county, state or federal office – usually collect petition signatures at the same time.
This year is different, though.
Candidates running for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, governor and lieutenant governor have already submitted their petitions for getting on the ballot.
But the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania did not rule on a final plan of the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission to become law until March 16. So only now are candidates for the Pennsylvania Senate, Pennsylvania House of Representatives and party state committees getting signatures.
“What I’ve tried to do is reach out to people individually to try and get them to come in and sign,” Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said. “And we’ve put a full-court press on door-knocking to get people to sign.
"But when it normally would take like a five-minute stop, it’s actually double that because you’re explaining, ‘Oh, you already signed for the state and federal candidates, now these are for the state reps, and, in some cases, the state senators, and the state committee people.’ So there’s like a whole level of confusion that has not been handled very well.”
Five-hundred signatures are required to run for State Senate and 300 for the State House of Representatives.
Candidates have from March 18 until March 28 to circulate petitions, a time period about half as long as usual.
“We’re in a crunch,” Kulback said.
Republicans expect to have candidates running in all three of Cambria County’s House districts, the 71st, 72nd and 73rd, according to Kulback.
Two Democrats have announced in the 72nd.
Cambria County Democratic Chairwoman Helen Whiteford said no Democrats have approached her about running in the 71st or 73rd.
“Obviously, I’m not out soliciting for a candidate,” Whiteford said. “Usually, they come forth. Again, it’s the uncertainty.”
