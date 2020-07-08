HARRISBURG – The state House on Wednesday passed legislation that would bar the Department of Environmental Protection from joining a regional effort to limit greenhouse gas emissions.
The measure passed by a vote of 130-71, just shy of the number required for the two-thirds supermajority that would be required to override a veto by the governor. It would take 134 votes to override a veto, said Mike Straub, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre.
It’s not clear how quickly the measure will be taken up by the state Senate.
Jennifer Kocher, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, said the legislation will be reviewed by Senators, but there are no immediate plans to vote on it when the Senate returns to session next week.
Wolf announced last fall that he plans to enroll Pennsylvania in a Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative with nine other Mid-Atlantic and northeastern states – Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Wolf will veto the legislation if it passes the Senate, said Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for the governor.
Participating states have agreed to implement the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative through a regional cap-and-trade program involving CO2 emitting electric power plants.
In order to show compliance with the cap, power plants must purchase a credit or “allowance,” for each ton of CO2 they emit.
The proceeds of those credit purchases are used by the states to invest in cleaner energy sources and energy efficiency improvements.
Twenty-six Democrats, mostly from western Pennsylvania, joined the Republicans who hold the majority in the state House, in passing the legislation.
They included state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene, who said that her district relies heavily on the coal industry and warned that the demise of the industry would have rippling effects across southwestern Pennsylvania.
As the state tries to recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus, “This is not the time for a carbon tax,” Snyder said.
State Rep. Greg Vitali, D-Delaware, said that lawmakers shouldn’t try to stop the state’s move to join the regional clean air effort over concerns about the future of the coal industry.
“The coal plants are going to close with or without RGGI,” he said.
State Rep. James Struzzi, R-Indiana, the author of the legislation, said that the bill is intended to ensure that residents impacted by the proposed move get a chance to weigh in through their legislators.
“People in my district and in the energy industry were terrified” when Wolf announced the plan to join the clean air effort. “They felt like their voices weren’t being heard.”
The state Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday released an analysis projecting that the state would get $300 million a year from the sales of pollution credits.
“We know that cleaner sources of energy are good for the environment, but this helps quantify the benefits to people’s health as well,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
“With more than 90,000 of our fellow Pennsylvanians diagnosed with COVID-19, which affects breathing among other things, it is even more clear that we must be doing more to eliminate air pollution.”
