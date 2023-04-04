HARRISBURG, Pa. – Priorities listed in the Department of Health’s new five-year State Health Plan paint a familiar picture for those who checked out the Community Health Needs Assessment published last week for Cambria and Somerset counties.
Both projects represent ongoing plans for health improvements and were both developed through months of collaborative work by agencies, health care providers, nonprofit organizations and individuals working in public health.
The two came to similar conclusions.
The state’s nine goals for public health improvement were developed by three working groups. The groups and goals are:
Health Equity Group
Increase financial well-being, food security, and safe affordable housing.
Increase community safety by reducing the number of violent incidences that occur due to racism, discrimination, or domestic disputes.
Improve environmental health, focusing on environmental justice communities.
Whole Person Care Group
Increase access to medical and oral health care.
Improve mental health and substance use outcomes through improved mental health services, trauma informed training and substance use interventions.
Improve health outcomes through improved chronic disease management.
Improve maternal and infant health outcomes by improving prenatal, perinatal and postnatal care.
Chronic Disease Prevention Group
Increase the population at a healthy weight by increasing the availability and accessibility of physical activity and affordable nutritious food.
Reduce the impact of tobacco and nicotine use.
The local health needs assessment initiative is focused on seven areas:
Mental health.
Access to the social determinants of health, such as food security, transportation and housing.
Obesity and healthy living.
Substance use.
Socioeconomic environment and jobs.
Early childhood education and intervention.
Reduce violence and abuse by improving safety.
One of the community health assessment’s sponsors said the similarities were to be expected. Jeannine McMillan is executive director of the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, which produced the assessment with Conemaugh Health System and United Way of the Laurel Highlands.
The 1889 Jefferson Center was also a member of a committee providing input for the state plan.
“As you can see from the report – and not surprising – our seven priority areas align with the SHIP priority areas,” McMillan said. “These are common areas that many other communities across the Commonwealth are struggling with.”
Both documents call for continued cooperation among agencies and organizations over the coming months and years to address the goals and focus areas. The state plan was developed with the Healthy Pennsylvania Partnership, which describes itself as “a multi-sector collaboration that identifies key health challenges in Pennsylvania and works to solve them.”
Acting Health Secretary Debra Bogen warned that cooperation and involvement will be required to make progress on the plan’s goals.
“The department’s vision is to create a ‘Healthy Pennsylvania for All,’” Bogen said in a press release. “Achieving that vision will take all of us working with people and organizations across the Commonwealth to increase opportunities for people to access quality health care, impactful programs, and needed resources.”
The release pointed out Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget includes funding for some of the plan’s targeted areas, including $2.3 million to expand maternal health programming and study ways to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity, $500 million over the next five years for mental health services for students and $16 million to increase the minimum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit by 50%.
“The SHIP acts as a road map for the HPP and others to improve health outcomes and eliminate health disparities by working across the continuum from the social determinants of health, preventative interventions and accessing quality and culturally humble care,” the press release concludes.
