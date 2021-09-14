Applications will be accepted through Nov. 5 to fund new transportation improvement projects through the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF).
In fiscal year 2021-22, 43 projects were awarded $45.9 million in MTF funding throughout 21 Pennsylvania counties.
“Projects are selected based on regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, safety benefits, energy efficiency, operational sustainability and job creation,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a press release.
Eligible applicants include municipalities, councils of governments, business/nonprofit organizations, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, public airports, airport authorities, and ports and rail entities.
Projects that will be considered should coordinate local land use with transportation assets to enhance existing communities; improve streetscape, lighting, sidewalk facilities, and pedestrian safety; improve connectivity or utilization of existing transportation assets; or advance transit-oriented-development.
To submit a 2022-23 state fiscal year MTF application, visit PennDOT’s “Multimodal Program” web page and click on the “Accepting Applications” link.
Grant recipients are expected to be announced next year, and funding will become available in July 2022.
