SOMERSET – Somerset County officials will soon ask the state to help fund the repair of a 142-year-old county-owned covered bridge in northern Conemaugh Township.
Brad Zearfoss, the county’s planning director, said during Tuesday’s meeting of the county’s Board of Commissioners that “some of the main structural beams” supporting the deck of Shaffer Covered Bridge have begun to rot and will need to be replaced before it can be reopened to traffic.
The 68-foot-long bridge, which was built in 1877 and carries Covered Bridge Road over Bens Creek just off Somerset Pike, has been closed to traffic since June 20 and will remain closed until repairs are completed, according to county officials.
According to several estimates obtained by the county, Zearfoss said, those repairs are expected to cost a total of approximately $190,000 – approximately $145,000 in construction costs and $45,000 in engineering costs. The estimates allow for the installation of a new roof, as well as for the replacement of the rotting support beams.
The commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to apply for a $145,000 grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, which supports transportation-related infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. Thus, if the application is successful, the county’s matching contribution for the project will be $45,000.
Commissioner Gerald Walker said after Tuesday’s meeting that the Multimodal Transportation Fund is vital to keeping the county’s covered bridges in decent shape.
“The cost to maintain our covered bridges can be budget-breaking, really, because there’s only so much money to go around,” he said. “Without that money, it would be very difficult to continue to maintain them to that level.”
In late 2017, the county received $269,824 through the Multimodal Transportation Fund for the repair of two other covered bridges – Burkholder Bridge, in Brothersvalley Township, and Packsaddle Bridge, in Fairhope Township. Both bridges “are experiencing some rot of the wood in the trusses,” Zearfoss said when that funding was applied for.
The commissioners voted in June to award the contract for repairs to Burkholder Bridge to Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, of Everett, which submitted the low bid of $123,964.45 for the project.
Walker said on Tuesday that the repair of covered bridges involves some “unique” requirements. Because all 10 of the county’s surviving covered bridges are included on the National Register of Historic Places, he said, “we do have to maintain those structures as they were.”
Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes noted that Multimodal Transportation Fund grants are in high demand wherever transportation-related projects are being done in the county.
“The money is not always available from the regular funding sources when repairs are needed,” she said, “so this particular grant, I will tell you, we’ve had so many requests for support letters for this particular grant because there’s no required match. … For a lot of municipalities in the county of Somerset, this is maybe a very unique opportunity to get some of those projects completed.”
Tokar-Ickes also pointed out that it’s far from certain that the county will receive the grant it asked for for Shaffer Covered Bridge.
“We are certainly going to be in the mix with a lot of other organizations,” she said. “It’s a competitive grant. Application is one thing. Award is another. Let’s hope we’re successful in obtaining the money.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.