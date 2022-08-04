JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf announced this week that there's $190 million in state funds available for schools to promote healthier, safer environments.
"Over the course of my administration, I have worked hard to ensure that Pennsylvania's schools are adequately funded to provide a quality education for students of all social statuses and put them on a positive path from an early age," the governor said in a release. "However, it's become clear that to truly ensure student success we must look at a larger picture."
In his final budget, the governor secured $95 million for school mental health grants that can be used for behavioral programs, early intervention, restorative justice, counseling and more.
The same amount was allotted for physical school safety and security grants for the 2022-23 school year improvements.
That funding can be used for a variety of expenditures, including metal detectors, trauma kits, student training programs, school resource and school police officer compensation.
"It is my hope that these programs increase access to care and provide daily support to grow strong youth with futures unbarred by inaccessible health care," Wolf said.
Guidelines and information on how to apply can be found at pccd.pa.gov under "school safety."
