Pennsylvania’s attempt to roll the dice one more time to attract another satellite casino bidder fell short Wednesday.
And it appears the move will signal an end to attempts to add any more mini-casinos in Pennsylvania for the foreseeable future – leaving places such as State College, Altoona and eligible parts of Greater Johnstown out of the game.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s planned auction ran for less than a minute Wednesday, with board members briefly opening a hearing on the topic and then closing it seconds later after announcing not a single bid for a license had been received.
Five licenses, including one permitting a satellite casino in the Greensburg area, were awarded in 2017 – but plans to award up to 10 total were nixed after the sixth auction didn’t yield offers.
The state came back to the table again this month, setting a $7.5 minimum bid – and had no takers.
Regulations this time around required locations to be at least 40 miles away from the next closest casino, a stipulation that would have ruled out places such as the city of Johnstown regardless.
