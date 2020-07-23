The state’s first probable human case of West Nile virus for 2020 has been detected in a Potter County resident, the state announced Thursday.
Because the virus is transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes, the departments of environmental protection and health issued a joint release, recommending the use DEET-containing insect repellants and covering exposed skin with lightweight clothing to limit the risk.
“While we encourage Pennsylvanians to enjoy the outdoors, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, we also want them to take proper precautions from mosquitoes while outside,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“The first human positive case of the year should be a reminder to all Pennsylvanians to use a personal insect repellent or stay indoors during dawn and dusk to help prevent exposure to the mosquitoes that can carry West Nile virus,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said.
More information is available on the DEP website at www.dep.pa.gov/westnile.
