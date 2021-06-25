EBENSBURG – The opening day of the Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally coincided Friday with a push to convince more people to not drink and drive.
Representatives of the Pennsylvania DUI Association visited the Ebensburg Giant Eagle with their Victims Moving Memorial.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that the message of the dangers of impaired driving is important during Thunder, “but also every day of the year.”
He noted the DUI Association’s push came just days after the sentencing of Chase Edward Turner in an alcohol-related wrong-way crash that killed Olivia Red and injured her passenger, Angela Phillips.
“We just had a sentencing earlier this week from a really sad case,” Neugebauer said. “I’m sure any of you that are from here and drive (U.S. Route) 219 and see a little memorial, just past the airport, of a beautiful young woman whose life was taken in her early 20s as the result of a very intoxicated man driving a vehicle. He received 8 to 16 years in prison, which ... is a really large sentence for a DUI crash resulting in death.”
Craig Amos, the association’s regional DUI program administrator, said its mission is “to eliminate impaired driving from Pennsylvania’s roadways so that nobody else has to suffer the hurt and the tragedy that our victims have had to endure because of impaired driving.”
The association’s assistant executive director, Wendy Whithause-Cole, said a garden outside of the organization’s Harrisburg office bears the names of 2,300 individuals who lost their lives in DUI-related incidents in Pennsylvania. The Victims Moving Memorial is a way of taking that message across the state.
“Not everyone in the state was able to travel to Harrisburg and see the garden, so we thought, ‘Why not bring this honor and remembrance out into the community?’ and the DUI victims’ traveling memorial was created,” she said.
Family members who had lost loved ones to DUI crashes were presented with flowers from the garden.
“Every fatality and every serious injury that happens as a result of impaired driving is like throwing a pebble in a pond,” Amos said, noting that the approaching July 4 weekend will bring another high-risk time. “It resonates outwards, and it affects more than just that victim, and it leaves a permanent, massive scar. ... It also affects, in many cases, the actors themselves, because it’s not necessarily a crime of intent.”
He said driving impaired does not necessarily mean under the influence of illegal drugs or alcohol.
“If it impairs your abilities, if it impairs your cognitive functions so that you cannot operate that motor vehicle, you can and will be arrested for DUI. Substance doesn’t matter,” Amos said.
“Right now, we’ve got prescription drugs and medical cannabis, and they present a huge challenge because people think, ‘As long as I take it as prescribed, as long as I’m within therapeutic levels, I’m OK to drive.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. Until you acclimate to that medication, until it no longer impairs you, you can not get behind the wheel of that car.”
Ken Iwaniec, who lost his son, Trooper Kenton E. Iwaniec, to a driver under the influence of drugs and alcohol just after his shift, said the memorial stands as a reminder.
“The memorial is great because not only do we get to remember the victims, but it’s a reminder for everybody,” he said.
