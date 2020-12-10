The state’s review of the Bedford County Correctional Facility is facility-wide and broad in scope – but does not currently involve finding a new warden for the facility, Department of Corrections Deputy Trevor Wingard said.
Wingard said that’s one thing the county hasn’t requested, while a veteran state prison superintendent is serving as temporary warden at the jail partway through the second week of assessing operations there.
Wingard, a Davidsville native who has conducted assessments at county prisons in the past, said the Bedford appointee Bobbi Jo Salamon’s wide-ranging review of the facility will dictate what aspects or departments might see a more thorough evaluation in the days ahead.
“She has vast experience taking assessment teams into jails and determining what areas might need focused on,” he said. “She’ll make assessments and communicate to me and the Bedford County Commisioners and we’ll react to ... what she sees based on her thoughts.”
Wingard said Salaman will have the ability to bring in personnel from the state corrections system to assist her – for example, a maintenance team to do an inspection of the facility.
If a security review leads her to believe a prison-wide search is warranted, she can request that, he said.
Bedford County Commissioners announced Dec. 1 that the state Department of Corrections would be assessing the facility on the same day they suspended Warden Troy Nelson and Deputy Warden Rocky Beranazzoli, with pay.
The board has said that Salamon, as acting warden, will assess “operational and security needs” and provide a report to the commissioners board before they take further steps – but have declined comment on specific reasons why the assessment and suspensions were warranted.
The board has confirmed the matter is not COVID-19-related.
Salamon has spent decades working for the state Department of Corrections, first as a psychological services specialist and in recent years as deputy superintendent at several locations. She currently serves in that role at SCI-Houtzdale in Clearfield County.
The agreement between Bedford County’s commissioners and the Department of Corrections indicates Salamon would serve as a temporary warden at the facility for 30 days – or, through December – but Wingard said that could be lengthened if the commissioners wish to extend the assessment.
Salamon also reports to Wingard, who serves as deputy secretary for the western half of Pennsylvania’s state prison system.
A 1987 Conemaugh Township graduate and IUP alumnus, Wingard first started with the department as a corrections officer at SCI-Somerset in 1994.
He served at several other state prisons in the 20 years since before being hired to serve as a deputy secretary under Secretary John Wetzel three years ago.
