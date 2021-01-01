A fourth consecutive day of more than 200 deaths across Pennsylvania put the state over the 16,000 mark Friday.
And 11 of those deaths were reported in the Cambria-Somerset area.
Somerset County added seven deaths Friday, followed by Westmoreland County with five and Cambria County with four deaths, while Indiana and Bedford counties both added three, state figures show.
Among positive cases, Clearfield and Westmoreland were the only counties in the region with more than 100 cases, adding 115 and 118 to their respective totals.
Cambria County added 87, bringing its total since March to 8,910.
Somerset County’s new cases were close behind at 85, bringing its total to 4,934.
Somerset’s death total has grown by nearly 50% in two weeks – up to 88 from 52.
Blair County added 70 cases and one death.
Indiana County now was 3,984 cases and 126 deaths on the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.