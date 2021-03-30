For the first time since Jan. 30, there were more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in the Pennsylvania Department of Health update.
The 5,032 new cases pushed the rolling seven-day average to 4,050 cases a day, the highest average since the seven days ending Feb. 4.
Two weeks ago, the average was 2,512 cases a day. Four weeks ago, it was 2,569 cases a day.
One Westmoreland County COVID-19 death was the region's only additional fatality among 34 statewide.
Tuesday’s report brings the state totals to 1,020,300 cases and 25,049 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Cambria County had 23 new COVID-19 cases, Somerset County had four, Bedford County had one, Blair County had 29, Indiana County had 16, Clearfield County had 39, Centre County had 53 and Westmoreland County had 122 new cases.
