JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Michael Cashaw will remain as a candidate on the ballot in this year’s Democratic Party primary for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ 72nd Legislative District seat.
A Commonwealth Court challenge had been made to invalidate the majority of his electors, alleging Cashaw’s signatures on petitions he personally circulated did not match signatures on his affidavit or voter registration card.
Cashaw testified that he signed the petitions.
Senior Judge Dan Pellegrini determined the testimony was “credible” and therefore the signatures were valid, according to a ruling issued on Friday.
Had they been declared invalid, Cashaw would have fallen short of the 300 signatures necessary to get on the ballot.
Cashaw is running against State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, in the primary.
Check back with The Tribune-Democrat for updates.
