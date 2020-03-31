A second Cambria County coronavirus case has been reported, as the state’s count topped 4,000 on Monday.
There were 693 additional positive cases confirmed, bringing the state total to 4,087 patients, across 59 of the state’s 67 counties.
Forty-eight patients with COVID-19 have died, including 10 additional deaths, the Health Department announced on Monday.
No additional information was provided for the latest Cambria County case.
Conemaugh Health System had “nothing to report,” in response to a request for information.
For the first time since the daily coronavirus briefings began, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine did not present the update. Gov. Tom Wolf said he suggested Levine take a day off.
“She has been working tirelessly,” Wolf said.
Dr. Sharon Watkins, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology, presented the latest statistics.
She said about 4% of cases are among health care workers
and less than 1% are among nursing home residents.
Of the 386 patients who have been admitted to hospitals, 110 have been under intensive care and 67 required ventilators to assist with breathing.
Both Watkins and Wolf stressed the importance of social distancing and compliance with mitigation orders and recommendations.
“If we want to save lives, we should continue to distance ourselves from one another,” Wolf said.
“This virus is very sneaky. You don’t know who has it. You don’t know if you have it. We must all act as if we do have it.”
Asked about a small drop in the rate of increase for new cases since Thursday, Watkins said it’s important to look at trends both across the state and in specific regions.
“Although we are seeing some positive indicators, it is too soon say,” she said, explaining trends must be followed for more than a few days.
In response to a question about vaping, Watkins warned of possible increased risk of complications for e-cigarette users who contract COVID-19.
“We do know that vaping is related to lung injury,” she said. “Lung injury is one of the risk factors for more severe presentation in COVID-19. So our message would be to reduce your vaping or stop vaping.”
In addition to Cambria’s second case, counties in this region with new cases included Blair County, which now has six testing positive, up from three on Sunday.
Somerset County’s report held steady at two cases, Clearfield added another to reach three patients, Westmoreland added eight to reach 55 and Bedford is still reporting no positive tests.
Philadelphia’s coronavirus count topped 1,000 on Monday, with 1,007 confirmed patients. That includes seven who have died.
Monroe County has also reported seven deaths, tied with Philadelphia for most fatalities.
Other counties with COVID-19 patients who died are: Montgomery and Northampton, five each; Delaware, four; Bucks, Lehigh and Luzerne, three each; Allegheny, Butler, Lackawanna and Lancaster, two each; and Lawrence, Cumberland and Pike with one death each.
The state’s death total has more than doubled since Friday, from 22 to 48 total deaths. Nine counties have reported their first coronavirus patients since Friday.
