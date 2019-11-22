Scott Michael Vinosky (Photo courtesy of WTAJ)

A State College man has been charged with leaving threatening phone messages with all the schools within the Hollidaysburg School District, state police in Hollidaysburg said on Friday. 

Scott Michael Vinosky, 31, is charged with terroristic threats, causing or risking a catastrophe, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Troopers allege that Vinosky left threatening phone messages at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.  

State police and police in Hollidaysburg and Allegheny Township are investigating. Vinosky is being held in Blair County Prison.

Police say they will continue to increase patrol of the area schools.

