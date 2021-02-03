WINDBER – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is answering Windber Borough’s call to extend a median divider on a stretch of Route 56 that would prevent cross-highway turns toward and from Hillside Avenue, Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
It’s an intersection that has been a car accident hot spot for decades, and borough officials first approached PennDOT about the idea in June.
In a follow-up from a formal pitch last summer, the state requested letters of support from key stakeholders – Windber fire, Northern EMS, the police department and borough itself to echo support for the move, Furmanchik said.
“We’ve all expressed our concerns about the safety issues at that intersection and we’re hopeful PennDOT will move forward with a solution this summer,” he said.
As it is now, traffic can turn onto 20th Street to access Hillside Avenue from both eastbound and westbound Route 56 – with westbound traffic crossing over two lanes of travel to complete the turn. By extending the cable barrier that runs along the rest of the stretch, that would no longer be possible.
PennDOT District 9 engineers are currently incorporating the change into plans for a Scalp Avenue/Route 56 project scheduled to move forward in 2021, PennDOT District 9 Press Officer Tara Callahan-Henry said.
That project is tentatively scheduled to go out for bid later in the year, she said.
Windber Borough officials decided to approach the state about the intersection after holding a town hall with residents last summer about roadway safety issues at several Route 56 intersections.
Borough officials are working with the state on several different requests and have added new “Hidden Driveway” signage at a Route 56 and 160 corridor to improve safety in that corridor.
