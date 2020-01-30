Grant money made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture was released by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) on Tuesday.
Blacklick Valley Elementary and Blacklick Valley Junior and Senior High School, as well as Cairnbrook Elementary School in the Shade-Central City School District and the North Star Middle School, received money.
According to a press release from the department of education, Blacklick Valley elementary was given $14,245 for a combi oven, and the junior and senior high school got the same amount for the same equipment.
Blacklick Valley Business Manager Bethany Peracchino said that getting this money is “a huge help, especially for our cafeteria because we didn’t have the funds to go out and purchase these.”
The current ovens in the schools aren’t being replaced, though. Instead these combi ovens will be an addition to the existing equipment.
One of the benefits of this is allowing the schools to keep up with the Community Eligibility Provision program, which the district began participating in this school year. This allows the district to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all the students.
“We’ll be able to make food more effectively and more efficiently,” Peracchino said.
North Star Middle School was awarded $7,036 for a gas convection oven replacement.
“This worked out perfectly for us,” North Star Superintendent Louis Lepley said.
According to him, the oven the middle school will be replacing is 15 years old. Lepley said that the school has Hobart, a company that deals with foodservice instruments, inspect the school’s equipment every year and this oven has been on the list for replacement.
“The oven needed replaced, which is something to work into the budget,” Lepley said.
“Luckily for us we’re one of the 72 who received the grant.”
Lepley added that the roughly $7,000 originally designated for the replacement of the oven can now be added back into the budget for other purposes.
Cairnbrook Elementary received $3,995 for a refrigerator upgrade.
This grant is based on schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program and have 50% or more of students who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals, according to the PDE release.
Grant money can then be used for replacement of freezers, dishwashers, ovens or refrigerators.
“These grants will help schools upgrade equipment so they can continue to provide the essential meals that students need,” Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera said in the release.
More than $925,000 was awarded to 72 elementary, middle and high schools across the state.
The Shade-Central City School District was unable to be reached for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.