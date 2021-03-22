The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry announced $2.6 million is now available for Schools-to-Work program grants to support new partnerships between schools, employers, associations and organizations to create employment and training career paths for students.
“The Schools-to-Work program grants will create hands-on learning opportunities for students, including apprenticeships, workplace visits and internships that will create career paths to employment or secondary education,” state Labor and Industry acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a release. “These funds will help ensure that our workers obtain the industry-recognized skills, certifications or college credits needed to put them on a solid career path to employment and help meet current and future labor market needs.”
The grants, funded by federal reemployment monies, will be awarded competitively in increments up to $250,000, to create learning opportunities for students. Applicant proposals must focus on building programs “that will fill current and anticipated labor market needs in a given geographic area.”
They must also be an entity that is or will be registered with the state Department of Labor and Industry as a “pre-apprenticeship program” and be partnered with at least one school district, charter, regional charter, cyber school, intermediate unit or career and technical school.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, touted the program in a release Monday.
“When we talk about creating good, family-supporting jobs, one of the best ways to do that is to create links between our schools and employers, to ensure that young men and women are learning the skills they need to succeed,” he said.
“I encourage local employers to consider this program and contact my office if they need help applying.”
More information about the initiative can be found on the department’s website, www.dli.pa.gov. Grant applications are due by 4 p.m. April 14. The Schools-to-Work program will operate from June 1 to Dec. 31, 2023.
