To highlight the state’s plans for services throughout the upcoming winter months, PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency held a joint event Thursday to raise awareness about tools the public can use to also prepare for the season.
Leslie S. Richards, PennDOT Secretary; Mark Compton, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO; Randy Padfield, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency director.
“Our No. 1 priority is safety, and that guides our winter preparations and operations,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “We are ready for the season ahead and want the public to prepare and be aware of the tools available to them.”
The public can also access travel information on nearly 40,000 state-maintained roadway miles year-round at www.511PA.come, and during the winter, they can find plow truck locations and details of when state-maintained roadways were last plowed.
According to a press release, that information is made available through PennDOT’s Automated Vehicle Location technology, which uses units in each of more than 2,500 department-owned and rented plow trucks to send a cellular signal showing where a truck is located.
“We started winter planning after the last season ended, and we encourage the public to not only take advantage of these travel tools, but also make sure they’re prepared as well,” Richards said. “Winter maintenance is a criticial and difficult task, and motorists are partners in making this season a safe one.”
PennDOT offers operational information and traveler resources at www.penndot.gov/winter. The site also has a winter guide with detailed information about winter services in each of PennDOT’s districts.
This winter, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is preparing 380 trucks, plows and salt spreaders and 400 licensed equipment operators to activate 24/7 staffing this fall.
The goal is to keep the Turnpike system as free of snow and ice as possible, but motorists are asked to know their own vehicle’s performance and execute winter driving skills.
“Our professional crews work hard, but they cannot perform miracles,” said Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Winter storms are a fact of life in our region, and drivers may have impractical expectations, especially early in the season; never assume roads will be free of ice and snow during and after a blizzard. Remember, wintertime driving requires reducing your speed to well below the posted limit, even in all-wheel or four-wheel drive. Recognize that getting there is going to take longer – perhaps considerably longer.”
With $223 million budgeted for this winter’s statewide operations, PennDOT deploys about 4,500 on-the-road workers and has more than 620,000 tons of salt on hand across the state and will take salt deliveries throughout the winter.
PennDOT is actively seeking more than 500 temporary equipment operators statewide for the winter season to supplement the department’s full-time staff. Details on minimum requirements, such as possession of a CDL, and application information, are available at www.employment.pa.gov.
If motorists encounter snow or ice-covered roads, they should slow down, increase their following distance and avoid distractions.
Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary data shows there were 440 crashes resulting in one fatality and 221 injuries on snowy, slushy or icy roadways where aggressive-driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.
Motorists should also prepare for potential bad weather by making sure they have supplies in their vehicles before heading out, including items such as food, water, blankets, extra gloves and hats, a cell phone charger, hand or foot warmers, windshield brush and scraper and any needed medications or baby and pet supplies.
“We know that winter weather can hit hard and fast in Pennsylvania,” said Randy Padfield, director of Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. “But if we know it’s coming, we can prepare for it, and we all have a role to play in making sure our loved ones are ready for winter driving.”
Padfield said it’s important to know the difference between a weather watch and a warning. A watch means there is an increased risk of a hazardous weather event, while a warning means the weather event is imminent or is happening.
Snow squalls can also produce dangerous and deadly travel hazards on otherwise clear days.
The National Weather Service now issues “snow squall warnings” to alert drivers of whiteout conditions and slippery roadways, so motorists can avoid affected areas.
