The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 2,043 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 192,622.
Cambria County now has 1,014 positives cases, up from 936 and 27,052 negatives, up from 26,775. Somerset County reported 372 positive cases which is up from 344 and 12,086 negatives, which is up from 11,936.
In Bedford County the positives increase to 378, up from 359 and negatives increase to 5,319 from 5,255 and Blair County showed an increase in positives to 1,145 from 1,100 and 20,757 negatives, up from 20,457.
Indiana County showed 1,051 positives, up from 994 and 10,885 negatives, up from 10,790.
There are 8,654 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 29 news deaths reported.
There was no increase in the death totals for Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Bedford or Indiana counties.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, the health department said.
