JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new locally focused e-commerce platform has been launched to connect consumers with businesses in the Allegheny Mountains region.
The Alleghenies Marketplace was built exclusively for entrepreneurs and small businesses in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Fulton and Huntingdon counties.
There are items from 50 local merchants on the site, allegheniesmarketplace.com.
The marketplace was developed by Startup Alleghenies, which has provided free entrepreneurial coaching to help launch and sustain businesses since 2017.
“Some merchants have joined to have another online venue to reach potential customers. Others have not yet offered online sales due to a lack of experience with e-commerce or concerns about high transaction fees,” Startup Alleghenies Cambria County coach Blake Fleegle said.
A celebration of the launch was held at Johnstown’s Bottle Works on Wednesday. The event included a pop-up market featuring businesses involved with Startup Alleghenies.
The Alleghenies Marketplace offers merchants an alternative platform to others such as Etsy that charge high fees, said Becki Hollen, co-owner of Lightning Bug Gift Co. in Hollidaysburg.
Haley Feaster, co-owner of Life Style, a gourmet Italian shop in Bedford, said she felt honored to be included in the market.
“We are optimistic about being surrounded by all sorts of other great businesses and being connected,” she said. “I think connectivity is the key to success for all of us.”
Startup Alleghenies has a plan in place to promote the site through traditional advertising and social media, Startup Alleghenies coach for Bedford County Jen Marsh said.
Kelly McGee, owner of a cosmetics business in Bedford – Aesthetics by Kell – said she jumped on board with the marketplace because of the advertising provided by Startup Alleghenies.
“Just having additional marketing and getting people from outside the Bedford area is exciting,” she said.
Service-oriented businesses including Metamorphosis Coaching & Consulting Co., at 112 N. Rosina Ave., Somerset, have also joined the e-commerce site, offering gift cards for sale.
“This helps me because it’s another way for people to access my business,” Metamorphosis owner Meg Hopper said.
