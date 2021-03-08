Charlene and James Stanton are attempting to become the first married couple to serve together on Johnstown City Council certainly in modern times and maybe ever.
Both Republicans announced their candidacies before Tuesday’s deadline to officially submit nomination petitions.
Their platform includes targeting blight and slumlords, encouraging residents to buy local to boost the economy, setting priorities for how money from the recent sewer sale is used, funding the police and supporting the requirement that the city manager live within the municipality.
James Stanton, a Navy and Pennsylvania National Guard veteran, has lived in the Roxbury neighborhood for three decades. He works as a certified dialysis technician and, along with his wife, does volunteer pet therapy for residents of a local nursing home.
He is a first-time City Council candidate.
“I’m not a politician, but I do have common sense and a just-get-it-done attitude, and this is how I’ll approach council business,” James Stanton said.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for Johnstown, but the city must “adapt and move forward” with “no excuses.”
Charlene Stanton, a nurse, agreed, adding, “Sure, many things are limited, but there is still much that can be done to build community. We just have to be creative.”
Charlene Stanton is looking to return to City Council after winning a four-year term in 2015, then as a Democrat.
When in office, she, along with her political ally, City Councilman Jack Williams, challenged the majority, usually consisting of the other five members, on numerous issues, including budgets, legal matters in the Home Rule Charter and the sewer system project, being strong opponents of the pressure test mandate for private properties.
“It was a wonderful opportunity, which I have never regretted,” Charlene Stanton said. “I met so many people and always followed through on the concerns presented to me. I was always available for the residents, and this time will be no different. I will be there for them. People who live here need to know they are important and their input on issues is welcomed.”
She has helped organize numerous events, including Roxbury’s Christmas decoration contest, a pro-police rally last year, a pet parade at a nursing home during the pandemic and sidewalk “chalking” parties where people drew designs to spread “positive messages of hope, love and encouragement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.