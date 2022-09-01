STOYSTOWN, Pa. – For a quarter-century, the Oven Run acid mine drainage treatment systems in Somerset County have cleaned up the Stonycreek River watershed, turning what was once orange, foul-smelling water into a centerpiece of the region’s outdoor recreation culture.
Fishing, kayaking, canoeing and tubing now take place on the river that, for a long time, was so polluted from the coal industry that children used to be warned not to touch it.
But the acid mine drainage (AMD) never really goes away. It can only be treated.
The original treatment systems at Oven Run reached the end of their life expectancies, so upgrades were made in recent years.
A ceremony was held on Thursday at Oven Run Watershed Mine Drainage Abatement Site D to commemorate the work that has been done to ensure the filtration systems will keep the Stonycreek River’s water running clean into the future.
“These systems are sort of the treatment of disease,” said Len Lichvar, Somerset Conservation District manager. “They do not cure the disease of abandoned mine drainage. Therefore, if they are not maintained – just like you maintain your house or your car or anything else that man has created – they will begin to fail.
“Limestone rock becomes coated. The compost in there becomes used up. Those are the natural items in there that work on reducing the acidity, adding alkalinity, removing the heavy metals, such as iron.”
Lichvar called the systems “vitally important” to the region since their installation.
“The result of that has been the resurrection of over 20 miles of fishery in the watershed,” he said. “A destination for kayaking, boating (that is) nationally recognized, generated an ecotourism industry in the Cambria-Somerset region that is growing and burgeoning and ever-expanding. It’s been an economic asset to the entire Cambria-Somerset region and throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.”
Stonycreek-Conemaugh River Improvement Project Chairman Thomas Clark said the work done on the river is a “case study” he cites when naysayers say that polluted waters cannot be reclaimed.
“One of the adages I always use when discussing mine drainage is that a hundred years ago, if you found an orange stream and walked that orange stream back to its source, what you normally found was a prosperous town,” Clark said. “But you do that same thing today and, more often than not, you find the opposite, so this pollution has bred skepticism in people.”
But Clark said that “like-minded people, from public and private sectors, who came together” were able to fix the problem, which resulted in “turning a pollution problem into a public resource.”
The groundbreaking for Site D at Oven Run occurred in 1995.
People who contributed to the effort back then, but who have since died, were remembered during Thursday’s event.
Representatives from the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds; the federal Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement; the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission; the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection; the Somerset County Conservancy and the Cambria County Conservation District attended the ceremony, as did Somerset County Commissioners Colleen Dawson, Gerald Walker and Pamela Tokar-Ickes; Marine Col. John Hugya, once chief of staff for the late U.S. Rep. John Murtha; and state Sen. Pat Stefano.
The remediation project was made possible by state and federal funding, along with private donations.
“Those dollars are wonderful,” Stefano said. “They’re necessary. They’re needed. But they don’t do anything to reclaim our area here without people. You heard today from the long list of those we remembered, to all those that are here today, and all those names that were mentioned and agencies that all worked together to fix our legacy problem that we had, something that none of us here were a part of. This is something that we were dealing with, we have to take care of, and we’re all stepping up.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. delivered the keynote address, calling the event “one day we can celebrate a really good win for this county, this region.”
Casey recently introduced the Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines Act that would allow recipients of abandoned mine land funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to set aside up to 30% of their annual grant for treatment and abatement of acid mine drainage.
“We can utilize this moment where you’re going to have so many dollars come into a state like Pennsylvania – as I said, more than $3.5 billion – but also attaching to that that set-aside, so these communities have kind of long-term utilization of those dollars,” Casey said.
“These treatment facilities are really expensive to undertake and to fund, and the acid mine drainage treatment that you have to do takes a while, so you want to have those dollars available, not just more broadly for acid mine drainage, but, in particular, for the set-aside.”
