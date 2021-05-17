PennDOT announced prime contractor, Swank Construction Co. of New Kensington, set up on Monday for Stage 2 of the project to realign Scalp Avenue and Bedford Street to intersect with Belmont Street into a single-lane roundabout in Geistown Borough.
This work will include demolition of the Scalp Avenue bridge over Belmont Street, construction of the new roundabout and portions of Belmont Street and Scalp Avenue that will lead into the roundabout. Also to be completed is the extension of Sams Run Culvert and widening of pavement to prepare for Stage 3.
A detour for Route 756 westbound traffic will be activated on Monday. This is expected to be in place until the end of August. The signed detour will follow Bedford Street, Luther Road and Scalp Avenue.
Motorists should expect delays and are cautioned to watch for changing traffic patterns, as well as the addition of two new, temporary traffic signal locations that will be implemented for Stage 2.
This improvement project extends 1.75 miles from the Bedford Street/Penrod Street intersection in Stonycreek Township to the Scalp Avenue/Luray Avenue intersection in Richland Township.
Overall work on this project includes adding a two- way left-turn lane and replacement of the Scalp Avenue Bridge with a single-lane roundabout.
All work on this $7.8 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2022.
