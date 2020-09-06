This festival is all about getting back into nature.
The inaugural Art Walk in the Park will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 along Tioga trail in Stackhouse Park, 998 Luzerne St., Westmont, and will feature arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, musical entertainment, children’s activities, yoga and a dog contest.
“I’m a crafter and artist, I have an art studio right across the street from Stackhouse Park called Studio U, and I was really starting to be disappointed and missing these festivals that happen in the fall,” said Denise Urban, event organizer. “I thought we could try this because I feel there is a need, and we have this beautiful park with wide open spaces.”
On hand will be 30 vendors showcasing fall wreaths and decor, woodworking, jewelry, knitted and crocheted items, ceramics, candles and soaps, dog treats, baked goods, and plants and herbs.
“We’ll have some crafters that people might not have seen before and I’m excited about that,” Urban said. “There’s something for everyone’s tastes.”
Food vendors include Balance Restaurant providing salads and wraps, and Red’s Texas BBQ offering Texas-style wood-smoked barbecue.
“B & L Wine Cellars will be selling chilled bottles of wine, and there’s a grassy area at the entrance where you can sit and have a picnic and wine,” Urban said.
Musical entertainment will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Cooter ’n Jake from The Wednesdays, who will be playing eclectic ’70s and ’80s music.
In addition, the Rev. Mark Begly, pastor of Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, will a conduct a pet blessing at 10:30 a.m. near the Spangler Pavilion.
At 12:30 p.m., a pet contest with six categories – best trick, smallest dog, largest dog, best rescue dog, best dog and owner look alike, and best looking dog – will be held by the ranger station.
“Spangler Subaru has donated first and second prizes of Subaru gear that are really nice,” Urban said.
Registration is $5 per dog and each dog must be on a lead or leash.
Rachel Allen, of YogaSong, will offer a yoga session in the park from 1 to 2 p.m.
Throughout the event, children’s activities will include a variety of crafts and games.
The festival will wrap up with the showing of a family movie in the evening.
Urban said if the festival is successful, the plan is to make it an annual event.
“There are so many people who use this park to walk, and walk their dogs, so I’m hoping they’ll want to come out and get some fresh air and use this day to unwind in nature,” she said. “I’m also hoping other vendors will come and see it, and then want to be a part of it for next year.”
Proceeds will benefit Stackhouse Park.
Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“We also will have people walking down one side of the trail and coming up the other side to keep the flow a little better and not have people bumping into one another,” Urban said.
There is no admission fee.
Parking will be provided adjacent to the park at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, 827 Diamond Blvd.
For more information, visit the event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/artwalkintheparkstackhouse.
