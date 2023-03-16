JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Community members from the region will have the chance to take a guided spring equinox hike through Stackhouse Park led by board member Eric Schwerer at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
"We thought it might be a good way to raise awareness that Stackhouse Park is run by their board members who are volunteers," Schwerer said.
These hikes started earlier this year, and equinox and solstice hikes have taken place in the park in the past.
Monday's event is open to the public with no registration required.
Schwerer said the group will meet at the Spangler Pavilion and play area near the Luzerne Street entrance, where they'll descend into the park to Pavilion No. 2, where Shakespeare in the Park is held, before traversing the Ecology Trail for a short distance.
In total, the hike will be under a mile and take about an hour.
The board member said each of the guided hikes are for "different skill levels and there's really something in the park for anybody dependent on their ability."
With his expedition, Schwerer wants to focus on the vernal equinox, which represents the first day of spring and longer days ahead.
Associated with that, the volunteer said he wants to talk to the guests about what that change means for the park, such as birds returning and ferns sprouting – life being breathed back into the forest.
Schwerer added that he "just wants people to get out, have fun and get some fresh air."
For more information and a complete list of upcoming happenings in the park, visit www.stackhousepark.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.