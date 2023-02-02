A Johnstown woman is set to face trial in Cambria County court, accused of stabbing a man in a McDonald’s parking lot in Richland Township, authorities said.
Richland Township police charged Nefertiti Jameelah Whitlow, 29 of Oakhurst Homes, with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.
Whitlow waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek, Township.
According to a complaint affidavit, police responded to the Scalp Avenue restaurant on Dec. 31 for a reported stabbing.
Police reportedly found a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and a man in the parking lot with heavily blood-stained clothing.
The man allegedly told police he was stabbed by Whitlow, who was found sitting in the passenger seat.
The stabbing reportedly occurred when the man ended the relationship.
Whitlow then threatened to commit murder/suicide, the affidavit said.
The victim was taken by East Hills EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with four puncture wounds to the torso, multiple stab wounds to the forearms and a collapsed lung, the affidavit said.
Whitlow is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $75,000 percentage bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
