Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.