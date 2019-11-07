St. Vincent de Paul will hold its Friends-day Wednesday Soup Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Johnstown Family Kitchen, 231 Bedford St., Johnstown.
Individuals can purchase a quart of soup and bread for $7 or a bowl of soup and bread for $5. Soups for the event are vegetable and cheese broccoli soup.
Eat-in or take-out will be available.
The fundraiser will run on the second Wednesday of each month through March. All proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen.
For information or to pre-order, call 814-539-7811 or 814-242-2083.
