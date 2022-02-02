JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen, 231 Bedford St., Johnstown, will hold its Friends-day Wednesday Soup Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 9.

A quart of soup with rolls or corn bread costs $8; a bowl of soup with a roll or cornbread costs $5. The soups are hearty vegetable and Italian wedding soup. Takeout only.

Sponsors are TKM Painting & Design and 1st Summit Bank. Proceeds will benefit the kitchen.

For information or to pre-order, call 814-539-7811.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you