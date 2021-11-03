St. Vincent de Paul will hold its Friends-day Wednesday Soup Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at Johnstown Family Kitchen, 231 Bedford St., Johnstown.
Individuals can purchase a quart of soup and rolls for $8 or a bowl of soup and roll for $5. Soups are loaded potato and white bean chicken chili. Takeout only.
Sponsors are Eileen Graham of EG Associates Group LLC, and Donna Christopher State Farm. Proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen.
For information or to pre-order, call 814-539-7811.
