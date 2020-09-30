St. Vincent de Paul will hold its Friends-day Wednesday Soup Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Johnstown Family Kitchen, 231 Bedford St., Johnstown.

Individuals can purchase a quart of soup and rolls for $7 or a bowl of soup and roll for $5.

Soups for the event are Italian wedding and chili and sponsored by Cambria County Commissioners Tom Chernisky and B.J. Smith.

Take-out only.

All proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen.

For information or to pre-order, call 814-539-7811 or 814-242-2083.

Tags

Recommended for you