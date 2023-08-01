St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen’s “Sip, Rock and Duck Drop” fundraiser event that was held July 8 at Peoples Natural Gas Park raised over $46,000.
It featured a duck target drop raffle giving attendees a chance to win several cash prizes.
Funds raised will go toward a newly paved parking lot and an outside eating area for the Family Kitchen at 231 Bedford St., Johnstown.
The Family Kitchen serves on average 200 meals a day at no charge to individuals.
