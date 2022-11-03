St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen’s “Sip, Rock and Duck Drop” fundraiser event that was held Sept. 24 at Peoples Natural Gas Park raised over $41,000.
It featured a duck target drop raffle giving attendees a chance to win several cash prizes.
Funds raised will go toward a new roof and additional improvements to the Family Kitchen.
The Family Kitchen serves on average 150 meals a day at no charge to individuals. The cost is over $150,000 annually, or around $4 per meal.
