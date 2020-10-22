St. Therese of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church will hold its Oktoberfest and walk-thru basket raffle from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the church social hall, 536 Decker Ave., Johnstown.
Menu includes potato salad, apple strudel, haluski, perogies, pigs in the blanket and gobs.
Takeout only and carside delivery is available.
Basket raffle drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Winners will be notified by phone.
Information: www.facebook.com/St.Therese.Festival.
