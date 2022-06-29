JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – St. Therese Roman Catholic Church will hold its Summer Basket & Burger Bash from 4 to 9 p.m. July 9 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 in the church social hall, 536 Decker Ave., Johnstown.
The menu includes craft/bistro-style burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, pizza, French fries, funnel cake, soda and beer.
Entertainment includes Bo Moore from 5 to 8 p.m. July 9 and That Oldies Band from noon to 3 p.m. July 10.
The basket drawing will be held at 4 p.m. July 10. Tickets are available at the door.
