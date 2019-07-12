1st Summit Bank recently made a $2,500 Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program donation to support Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s Accelerated College Education program, college officials said in a press release Monday.
Walter Asonevich, president of the community college, accepted the donation from John Kubinsky, senior vice president and loan group head for the Johnstown-based bank.
Pennsylvania Highlands’ Accelerated College Education concurrent enrollment program is accredited by the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships. More than 1,400 high school students in 52 different school districts across 10 Pennsylvania counties were enrolled in ACE courses in the 2018-19 school year, according to college officials.
Donations through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program allow the college to charge ACE students a reduced tuition rate, according to college officials. The cost per credit for ACE courses was $58 in 2018-19.
