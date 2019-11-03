John E. Kubinsky, of Johnstown, has been promoted to executive vice president and senior loan group head at 1st Summit Bank.
In his new role, he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the loan group along with his credit administration and lending responsibilities.
He is also a member of the bank’s leadership team.
Kubinsky received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree in finance from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He has more than 30 years of banking experience in retail banking and commercial lending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.